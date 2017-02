× On the issues: Lt. Gov. Kleefish, Rep. Nygren discuss opioid abuse at Marquette University

MILWAUKEE — Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch and Rep. John Nygren (R-Marinette) discussed opioid abuse in Wisconsin Thursday, February 23rd at Marquette University.

The two Republicans are co-chairs of Governor Scott Walker’s task force on opioid abuse.

They talked about the scope of the opioid problem — from heroin to prescription painkillers and how many people it affects in Wisconsin.