× One lucky player! $50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold at Citgo in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — One lucky Wisconsin player is holding a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket from the Wednesday, February 22 Powerball drawing.

The winner matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball. Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers were 10, 13, 28, 52 and 61 with a Powerball of 2. The Power Play number was 2.

The lucky winner purchased their ticket at Citgo at 6727 West Villard Avenue in Milwaukee.

Winners at all prize levels have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prizes.

Winners of more than $599 must claim their prize at the Lottery’s Madison or Milwaukee office or by mail.

The next Powerball drawing will be Saturday, February 25. The estimated jackpot is $40 million ($24.2 million cash).

HOW TO PLAY

Plays cost $2 each

Tickets must be purchased by 9 p.m. to be included in the drawing