MILWAUKEE -- We're inching closer to Oscars Sunday -- and the time has come to talk "best actor." So, what are the chances we might see an upset in this category? Gino joins Real Milwaukee with the scoop.
Oscars are fast approaching: What are the chances we might see an upset in the “best actor” category?
-
The Oscars are coming up: The movies and performances that just missed the mark
-
The Oscars are coming up: Who has the best actress award in the bag? Gino dishes
-
Gino kicks off a week of Oscar previews, don’t miss his pick for best supporting actress
-
Golden Globes 2017: ‘La La Land’ breaks record
-
Oscar nominations 2017: ‘La La Land’ dominates
-
-
Oscar nominations are in! Hollywood insider talks surprises and snubs
-
We’re continuing our red carpet preview — which means Gino is back
-
‘Hidden Figures,’ Henson among top NAACP Image Award winners
-
Hundreds of MPS students see history come to life by viewing “Hidden Figures”
-
3 movies you should see in 2017
-
-
The box office is overflowing with new movies: Where you can see a movie this weekend for free
-
Oscar nominee Asghar Farhadi says he’ll skip ceremony due to President Trump’s immigration ban
-
Aaron Rodgers almost starred alongside his Olivia Munn in her new movie