Peter Feigin: Bucks have plenty of arena district prospects but might accept loss leaders

Posted 4:22 pm, February 23, 2017, by , Updated at 04:23PM, February 23, 2017
Peter Feigin

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks President Peter Feigin spoke with Milwaukee realtors on Thursday, February 23rd.

Part of the discussion was to give commercial realtors an update on how the new arena in downtown Milwaukee is progressing and opportunities around the arena.

The downtown arena district will potentially hold a large-format pharmacy, a 90-unit apartment building and bars and restaurants.

New photos show progress of Milwaukee Bucks' arena from the air

CLICK HERE for more on this story via the Milwaukee Business Journal.

