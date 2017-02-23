Protesters rally outside Speaker Ryan’s Janesville office; say he should listen to all Americans

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 14: House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) speaks to reporters during news conference on February 14, 2017 in Washington, DC. Speaker Ryan fielded questions on the resignation of National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, and the Repeal of the Affordable Care act. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

JANESVILLE — Protesters rallied outside the Janesville office of U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan Wednesday, February 22nd, urging the Republican leader to be more open to people who want to express their policy concerns.

About 70 people gathered outside of Ryan’s office and dropped off postcards addressed to the speaker. The Janesville Gazette reports the protest focused on complaints by people who say they’ve been unable to contact Ryan’s office.

Ryan’s spokesman has said the office is accepting calls and mail only from 1st Congressional District residents. The protesters say as speaker, Ryan should listen to all Americans.

Ryan visited the Rio Grande valley on Wednesday for a look at the U.S.-Mexico border as the Trump administration steps up immigration enforcement and prepares to ask Congress to pay for a border wall.

1 Comment

  • Opinion8d

    Morons !!! NO- He listens to his constituents -the ones that elected him to represent THEM -not all Americans. Maybe it’s time to teach Civics in the classroom instead of liberal tactics!

    Reply Report comment