Pres. Trump rolling back transgender protections won’t impact Kenosha student challenging school policies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENOSHA -- President Donald Trump's administration lifted federal guidelines Wednesday, February 22nd which stated transgender students should be allowed to use public school bathrooms and locker rooms matching their chosen gender identity. It's a reversal of an order issued by the Obama administration.

Wisconsin is in the spotlight on this issue as one of the states which filed suit against the federal government trying to block transgender bathrooms in schools. A Kenosha teen is challenging his school district's policies in federal court.

Ash Whitaker, a senior at Tremper High School in Kenosha, first won the right to be prom king. He is now fighting the school district about which bathroom he can use.

Whitaker, born a girl, identifies as a boy and for now, can use the boy's room while his case goes to trial. Whitaker is one of three transgender teens in the country challenging their school districts in federal court on the bathroom issue. His California attorney says President Trump's lifting of the Obama administration's federal guidelines won't affect their case because it targets anti-discrimination laws, but could affect school transgender policies in the future.

"He is worried about other students and the message it sends them," said Liona Turner, Transgender Law Center legal director.

Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel said when former President Obama sent out a directive to allow transgender bathrooms, it exceeded his authority.

"I do think those issues should be decided by a local school board -- where voters have the most direct impact on the policies that are going to be put in place in their schools," said Schimel.

Those at the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center said the move by President Trump's administration, rescinding transgender protections, sends a concerning message about civil rights.

"Very sad for me and gives me a lot of concerns about protections for transgender youth in schools and other children who do not conform to typical stereotypes or notions about what a boy looks like or what a girl looks like," said Shelley Gregory, Milwaukee LGBT Community Center.

As for Ash Whitaker, a court injunction allowing him to use Tremper's boy's restrooms still stands, but that is being challenged in the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals, and will be heard March 29th.

And on this issue, Rep. Jesse Kremer (R-Kewaskum) said he's likely to reintroduce a bill to force public school students to use the bathrooms of the gender with of they were born.