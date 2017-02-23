× Woman arrested in Wash. Co. had pot, open wine, toiletries purchased fraudulently in her vehicle

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A Milwaukee woman arrested in Washington County had marijuana and toiletry items purchased fraudulently in her vehicle, sheriff’s officials said.

The 20-year-old woman was arrested after a traffic stop Thursday morning, February 23rd, around 2:30 a.m.

A deputy observed her vehicle headed southbound on US 45 near Pleasant Valley Road traveling at 47 miles-per-hour with a defective headlamp. When the deputy made contact with the driver, the deputy noted an odor of marijuana coming from her vehicle, an open bottle of wine on the floor and an “unusual amount of new toiletry items packed into the vehicle.”

A small amount of marijuana was found in the vehicle, along with documents that suggested the toiletry items were purchased fraudulently in West Bend.

During the investigation, sheriff’s officials said the driver began having a panic attack, and she was taken to the hospital. After medical clearance, she was taken into custody for misdemeanor eluding, operating while suspended, open intoxicants and possession of marijuana.