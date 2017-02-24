1 dead following crash near 12th & Center in Milwaukee; pole was hit

Winter Weather ADVISORY issued for 5 counties through 6am Saturday

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Friday morning, February 24th on the city’s north side.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says they responded to the area of 12th and Center for an adult male victim. He died on scene.

It appears that two vehicles were involved in the accident — and a pole was hit.

No additional details have been released — including the cause of the crash or the identity of the victim.

