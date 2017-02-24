A little game about germs: Play along as Jessob hosts “Flu Feud”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It seems like everyone is sick! Bradley Corp. just released the results of its annual Health and Hand Washing survey and found 69% of young adults are extremely concerned about getting the flu. We all know the best way to prevent getting the flu is by washing our hands often -- yet the survey of 1,000 American adults found 82% of people see others leaving public restrooms without washing their hangs.

The survey also had some interesting findings about the lengths people go to avoid getting sick -- and Jessob joins Real Milwaukee to quiz us on those results.