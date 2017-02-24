× Appeals court hearing arguments in Wisconsin voting cases

CHICAGO — A federal appeals court is hearing arguments in a pair of cases involving Wisconsin’s voting laws.

The U.S. 7th Circuit Court of Appeals was hearing arguments Friday in the cases that involve Wisconsin’s voter ID and early voting laws. Rulings in the cases were expected in the coming months.

One case before the court is an appeal by Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel of a federal judge’s ruling last year striking down restrictions on early voting and limited where it could take place.

The other case is brought by the liberal group One Wisconsin Now. It is seeking to overturn Republican-backed laws that ended straight-ticket voting and the use of special registration deputies to help people sign up to vote.