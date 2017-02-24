Court: Sheriff Clarke exempt from releasing immigration records

LIVE VIDEO: President Trump speaks at CPAC
Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke

MILWAUKEE  — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled that Milwaukee’s sheriff does not have to release immigration detainer forms for people he’s holding at his jail for federal authorities.

The 4-2 decision Friday reverses lower-court decisions ordering Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke to provide the forms under the state’s open records law following a request from an immigrant advocacy group.

The court says the records are exempt from release because of federal law.

Milwaukee-based Voces de La Frontera filed the request in February 2015. The group says it wanted to know who the sheriff was holding for immigration enforcement authorities, whether any had criminal records and if anyone being detained was a U.S. Citizen.

It wasn’t immediately known whether the group would appeal.

