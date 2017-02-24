Donnell Weaver sentenced to 19 years in prison for fatal shooting of Marquelle Miller

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge sentenced 42-year-old Donnell Weaver on Friday, February 24th to 19 years in prison and another 10 years of extended supervision in connection with the death of 32-year-old Marquelle Miller.

Miller was fatally shot near 3rd and Keefe last July.

Weaver pleaded guilty in January to amended charges of second-degree reckless homicide, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to the criminal complaint, Weaver apparently approached Miller and ask him “to come over as though he wanted to speak” to him. That’s when Weaver asked, “What happened the other day?” The complaint indicates Miller responded by saying, “Bro, I don’t know what you’re talking about.”

The complaint then says Weaver “produced a long large barreled silver handgun…from either his waistband or pocket.” Weaver “attempted to hit the victim in the head with the gun and as he swung, the suspect lost control of the gun and the gun fell to the ground,” the complaint says.

Miller and the second person attempted to run while Weaver picked up the gun and began firing. Miller was fatally shot. The second person was shot and wounded in the wrist.

The complaint indicates Weaver was identified by the second victim through a photo array.

When interviewed, Weaver told investigators Miller and the second person “were calling him ‘out of his name’ and threatening him.” Weaver claims he did not know if he actually shot the victims and that “he walked off and threw the gun into a sewer and drove home.”