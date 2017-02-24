× DPW crews hit the streets amid Winter Weather Advisory; several accidents reported

MILWAUKEE — The Department of Public Works tells FOX6 News 102 salt trucks will be on the streets Friday, February 24th while southeast Wisconsin remains under a Winter Weather Advisory through Saturday.

The DPW says they’ll tackle the main roads first and then side streets. The weather will dictate how long crews will be out.

Meantime, several accidents have been reported on the roads and highways of southeast Wisconsin. A check of area counties tells FOX6 News roads and counties to the north appear to be getting the worst of it.

Sheboygan County reports there are a number of accidents on the roadways due to weather conditions. Thankfully, none of the accidents appear to be serious at this time.

