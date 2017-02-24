Winter Weather ADVISORY issued for 5 counties through 6am Saturday

Drivers take note: I-794 off-ramp to Jackson/Van Buren/Clybourn to see evening closures

Posted 12:13 pm, February 24, 2017
Wisconsin Department of Transportation WisDOT

MILWAUKEE — On Friday, February 24, the second of two weekend overnight closures will begin on the Jackson/Van Buren/Clybourn exit ramp from eastbound I-794. The closures are necessary for utility work related to private development in downtown Milwaukee.

The two-night closures are scheduled for:

  • Friday, February 24 to Saturday, February 25 from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.
  • Saturday, February 25 to Sunday, February 26 from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

The ramp will be open during daytime hours.

Eastbound I-794 traffic could use the adjacent off-ramp at the Lakefront exit to Lincoln Memorial Drive. Detour signage will be in place.

Motorists are encouraged to use 511wi.gov for up to date information and travel times.

