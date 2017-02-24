Fire officials investigating two separate house fires; lightning appears to be cause

LIVE VIDEO: Overturned vehicle on I-43 SB at Holt Avenue
Posted 7:09 am, February 24, 2017, by , Updated at 07:10AM, February 24, 2017

Franklin house fireMILWAUKEE — Fire crews are investigating two separate house fires that occurred early Friday morning, February 24th. Officials believe lightning sparked both fires.

According to officials, the first fire broke out around 1 a.m. at a home on Wildflower Court in Franklin.

Crews responded to the scene after neighbors alerted the homeowner. Five departments were called in to assist.

No injuries were reported.

Franklin house fire

Another fire was reported near 62nd and Garfield in Wauwatosa. The Red Cross says they are assisting two people after lightning struck the roof of a duplex.

All occupants were able to exit the home safely.

No additional details have been released.

