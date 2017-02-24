Fire officials investigating two separate house fires; lightning appears to be cause

MILWAUKEE — Fire crews are investigating two separate house fires that occurred early Friday morning, February 24th. Officials believe lightning sparked both fires.

According to officials, the first fire broke out around 1 a.m. at a home on Wildflower Court in Franklin.

Crews responded to the scene after neighbors alerted the homeowner. Five departments were called in to assist.

No injuries were reported.

Another fire was reported near 62nd and Garfield in Wauwatosa. The Red Cross says they are assisting two people after lightning struck the roof of a duplex.

All occupants were able to exit the home safely.

@tosafire responded to a house fire this morning in the 2200 block of N 62nd. All occupants out safe. Suspected cause is a lightning strike pic.twitter.com/KZd1Fygt1n — Tosafire (@tosafire) February 24, 2017

No additional details have been released.

