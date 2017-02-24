LIVE VIDEO: President Trump speaks at CPAC
Winter Weather ADVISORY issued for 5 counties through 6am Saturday

Future Forecaster: Meet 7-year-old Brooklyn from New Testament Christian Academy

Posted 9:36 am, February 24, 2017, by , Updated at 09:38AM, February 24, 2017

She wanted to be a Future Forecaster — and that’s exactly what FOX6 WakeUp News is helping her accomplish. Meet 7-year-old Brooklyn Jordan, a 1st grader that attends New Testament Christian Academy.

FOX6 and Meteorologist Rob Haswell are looking for some smart, fun, outgoing and weather-loving kids to help with the weather forecasts Friday mornings on WakeUp News. If you have a 6 to 12-year-old child who is into weather and wants to show his or her stuff, then we want to hear from you!

CLICK HERE IF YOUR CHILD WOULD LIKE TO BE A FUTURE FORECASTER

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s