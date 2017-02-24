× Gaudreau gets 2 in Admirals 5-3 win against Griffins

Grand Rapids, MI–Frederick Gaudreau recorded his second straight two-goal game to lead the Admirals to a 5-3 win over the Grand Rapids Griffins Friday night at Van Andel Arena.

Milwaukee won its fourth straight game and moved back into second place in the Central Division. Grand Rapids four-game winning streak was snapped with the loss.

Goalie Marek Mazanec stopped 26 shots for the win. Mazanec appeared in his 147th game with the Admirals. He is tied with Pekka Rinne for second most appearances in Ads AHL history behind Brian Finley, who appeared in 161 games for Milwaukee between 2002-06.

After a scoreless first period it was Milwaukee striking first in the second frame. Anthony Richard shot the puck on goal from the slot. Griffins goalie Jared Coreau made a left leg save but the rebound came to Gaudreau and he buried the rebound for his 14th goal of the season. Richard and Mike Ribeiro recorded the assists.

Justin Kirkland scored his sixth goal of the season to give the Admirals a 2-0 lead at 17:09 of the second period. Trevor Murphy sailed a pass from the left corner to the front of the goal. It bounced off Adam Payerl’s stick to the right circle and Kirkland slapped the puck into the net. Payerl and Murphy recorded the assists.

Gaudreau scored his second of the game at :55 of the third period when he deflected a Richard pass, out of mid-air, past the glove of Coreau for his 15th goal of the season. Richard and Ribeiro recorded the helpers.

Pontus Aberg scored his 15th goal of the season as he banged in a rebound of a Matt White shot at 5:54 of the third period to give Milwaukee a 4-0 advantage. White and Petter Granberg notched the assists. It was Granberg’s first point of the season.

The Griffins climbed back into the game, however, with three goals in a span of 5:35. Mitch Callahan scored a 5-on-3 power play goal to spoil the shutout bid at 8:26 of the third period.

Martin Frk scored at 12:42 of the third period and Tyler Bertuzzi scored at 14:01 of the frame to close the scoring for the Griffins.

Payerl scored an empty-net goal at 19:38 to close the scoring. Payerl’s 13th goal of the season was assisted by Ribeiro.

Gaudreau, Ribeiro and Payerl all extended their personal points streaks to four games.

The Admirals continue a four-game road trip with another game at Grand Rapids Sat., Feb, 25. Milwaukee returns to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Sat., Mar. 4 against Manitoba.