Heavy rain pounds parts of metro Milwaukee; minor street flooding spotted

MILWAUKEE — Heavy rain is pounding parts of metro Milwaukee — causing some minor street flooding. Trouble spots were reported on Milwaukee’s northwest side Friday morning.

The rain started Thursday night, February 23rd — and will taper to rain showers this afternoon.

The FOX6 Weather Experts say we expect to transition over to a wintry mix and snow tonight and tomorrow morning as the low moves east of our area and cooler air arrives.

A Winter Weather Advisory continues for counties north of I-94 but may be expanded south and east later today.

We calm down later Saturday with cooler temperatures. Then we start warming again and return to the 40s and 50s next week.