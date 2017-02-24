Winter Weather ADVISORY issued for ALL of southeast Wisconsin through 6am Saturday

His victim was asleep: U.S. Marshals need help to track down Alfonso Balboa

Posted 9:56 pm, February 24, 2017, by , Updated at 10:11PM, February 24, 2017

MILWAUKEE -- U.S. Marshals say 43-year-old Alfonso Balboa has been hiding out in Milwaukee for several years since breaking the rules of his parole. In that time, agents say he committed another crime, sexually assaulting a sleeping person in a residence on the city's south side.

Agents say Balboa has been able to lay low with the help of an extensive network of family and friends. Agents say they have made contact with relatives and associates on several occasions but apparently no one close to the convicted felon is willing to give him up. That's why authorities are hoping someone recognizes him and calls in an anonymous tip.

Balboa is described as being 5'11" tall and weighing 230 lbs. His nickname is "Curly."

If you have any information on his whereabouts you're asked to call U.S. Marshals at 414-297-3707.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s