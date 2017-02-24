His victim was asleep: U.S. Marshals need help to track down Alfonso Balboa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- U.S. Marshals say 43-year-old Alfonso Balboa has been hiding out in Milwaukee for several years since breaking the rules of his parole. In that time, agents say he committed another crime, sexually assaulting a sleeping person in a residence on the city's south side.

Agents say Balboa has been able to lay low with the help of an extensive network of family and friends. Agents say they have made contact with relatives and associates on several occasions but apparently no one close to the convicted felon is willing to give him up. That's why authorities are hoping someone recognizes him and calls in an anonymous tip.

Balboa is described as being 5'11" tall and weighing 230 lbs. His nickname is "Curly."

If you have any information on his whereabouts you're asked to call U.S. Marshals at 414-297-3707.