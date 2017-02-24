MPS takes a stand on immigration policy, “will not share” a student’s immigration status

MILWAUKEE — Officials with Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) say it will not cooperate when it comes to the recent directive from President Donald Trump’s administration cracking down on undocumented immigrants.

“I urge our community to stand with us as we work to protect the civil rights of all children and families across our city and in our state,” said MPS Superintendent Darienne Driver.

At a board meeting on Thursday evening, February 23rd, Driver shared the system’s policy about non-discrimination.

“Milwaukee Public Schools believes in the equitable and fair treatment of all students and families. We welcome individuals of all ethnicity, religions, cultural background immigration,” Driver said.

The statement comes after getting met with questions about the latest directive from the Department of Homeland Security announced earlier this week. It will implement Pres. Trump’s executive order to ramp up the prosecution of undocumented immigrants living in the U.S.

Driver claims the recent moves will not affect children’s education here.

“Your child has the right to receive an equal education. A child’s immigration status or their parents status does not impact their education,” Driver said.

Driver quelled fears, insisting MPS will not give up key information.

“If we become aware of a student’s immigration status, we will not share that information with the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services,” Driver said.

Driver’s response was met with applause.

FOX6 News reached out to several lawmakers to weigh in on this development. We were not able to get a comment on the stance announced by MPS Thursday evening.

We also reached out to the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL). It may not necessarily agree with MPS but stated the following: