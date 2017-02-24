Recognize these 2? Watertown police searching for Ixonia State Bank attempted armed robbery suspects

WATERTOWN — Watertown police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted in connection with an attempted robbery at the Ixonia State Bank located on Oakridge Court.

The attempted robbery took place Friday, February 24th shortly before 10:30 a.m.

According to police, two black males entered the bank wearing dark clothing with hoods pulled over their heads. One of the suspects handed a note to the teller demanding money from the drawer. No weapon was displayed. Police say both suspects fled the bank in a northwesterly direction before obtaining any money from the teller.

Police describe the first suspect as a black male, 6’00”, 150 pounds, and has a mustache. He was last seen wearing all dark clothing.

The second suspect is described as a black male, 5’8″, 150 pounds, clean shaven. He was last seen wearing all dark clothing.

Physical evidence was recovered from the scene as well as in the area where the suspects fled. Video evidence was also recovered from the bank.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene with a K-9 track.

Anyone with information on this or other crimes is encouraged to contact the Watertown Police Department at (920) 261-6660 and may remain anonymous. Citizens are also encouraged to make use of Tip411. Text your tip to TIP 411 (847411), enter WTTN as the first word of your text message, and then begin typing your message to start a two-way conversation between a representative of the police department and yourself, completely anonymously. Go to http://www.watertownpolice.com and click on “tip411” at the bottom of the page to learn more.