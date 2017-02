GLENDALE — Glendale police revealed on Friday, February 24th pictures of a man they suspect committed several frauds in Glendale and jurisdictions in the Milwaukee area.

PHOTO GALLERY

If you know who he is please text or call North Shore Crime Stoppers at 414-962-4258 (HALT).

Cash rewards up to $1000 for anonymous tips leading to an arrest in any of the seven North Shore communities.