Road work update: Upcoming construction that may impact your commute

Posted 9:35 am, February 24, 2017, by

MILWAUKEE -- Construction is really picking up -- with changes coming to I-94 and the Zoo Interchange. Mark Klipstein with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about everything that is going to impact your commute.

Friday, February 24

Overnight Full Closure I-94 East at WIS 100 - 11PM - 6AM for bridge decking and overhang work
Overnight Full Closure I-94 West at 84th Street - 11PM - 6AM for sign structure removal

Monday, February 27

Overnight Full Closure I-41/894 North at Greenfield for bridge decking and overhang work
Overnight Full Closure I-41 South at Bluemound for bridge decking and overhang work

Overnight Full Closure I-94 West to I-41 North system ramp - 11PM - 4:30AM for dirt work

Tuesday, February 28 and Wednesday, March 1

Overnight Full Closure I-94 West to I-41 North system ramp - 11PM - 4:30AM for dirt work

Thursday, March 2

Overnight Full Closure I-94 East to I-41/894 South system ramp - 11PM - 4:30AM for sign structure work
Overnight Full Closure I-94 West to I-41 North system ramp - 11PM - 4:30AM for dirt work

The extended closure of the I-94 East to I-41/894 South system ramp is now scheduled for March 10th

