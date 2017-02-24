× Search for murder suspect, 6-year-old daughter ends in crash

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Police say a 6-year-old Connecticut girl has been found in Pennsylvania after a high-speed chase and crash involving a car driven by her father, who’s suspected in her mother’s killing.

Pennsylvania state police say Aylin Sofia Hernandez suffered minor injuries in the crash at about 11 a.m. Friday on Interstate 99 in Benner Township.

Her father, Oscar Hernandez, was taken into custody and taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries. Two state troopers suffered minor injuries.

Police issued a public alert about the girl at about 2:45 a.m. Friday. Officers had gone to the girl’s Bridgeport, Connecticut, home and found her mother, Nadia Gonzalez, fatally stabbed. Another person in the home was also stabbed but is expected to survive.

Benner Township is about 300 miles from Bridgeport.