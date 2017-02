MILWAUKEE — Froedtert Hospital security and medical staff responded to an unusual emergency earlier this week.

According to hospital officials, an injured woodcock became stranded on the Froedtert Hospital Emergency Department rooftop outside of the Radiology Department.

The rescue was facilitated by Froedtert Hospital Security Supervisor and avid outdoorsman Kirk Langhoff, and Drs. Scott Erickson and Mark Hohenwalter, who transported the woodcock to a wildlife rehabilitation facility.