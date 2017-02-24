Winter Weather ADVISORY issued for 5 counties through 6am Saturday

Wisconsin attorney general appeals redistricting ruling

Posted 12:21 pm, February 24, 2017, by , Updated at 12:22PM, February 24, 2017
MADISON — Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel has filed an appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court challenging a ruling striking down GOP-drawn legislative boundaries as unconstitutional.

Schimel filed the appeal with the nation’s highest court on Friday. Schimel had said he would appeal since a panel of judges last month struck down the maps and ordered the Republican-controlled Legislature to draw new boundaries.

The judges ordered new maps be drawn by November so they would be in place for the 2018 election.

Democrats who challenged the maps are calling on the Legislature to move quickly to draw new ones. But Schimel and Republicans don’t want to do that unless the Supreme Court requires it.

