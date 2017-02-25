“Fun and interesting:” Put your athletic abilities to the test at Discovery World’s “Sportsology” exhibit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Discovery World's new exhibit "Sportsology" is allowing you to test your athletic abilities while learning how your body works.

"Being able to put science and sports together, and being able to teach lessons about it, and being able to focus on the careers around it is something that's fun and interesting and relevant for the community," said President & CEO of Discovery World, Joel Brennan.

Sportsology features an interactive display that explore how muscles, tendons, ligaments and joints help you perform at your best.

'The form is absolutely critical. If you exercises and you always have poor form, you'll preform with poor form as well and that leads to injury," said Aurora Health Care Vice President of Health Services, Craig Jankuski.

Aurora Health Care and Marquette University helped sponsor the exhibit by hosting "Sportsology Saturday's." They work with student athletes and kids alike who want to discover how your muscles work together to create power.

"Kids as young as five, six years old are starting organized competitive sports, making sure we start them off on the right path so they turn into healthy adult athletes is what we're trying to do," said Jankuski.

They are taken through a fitness challenge of jump rope and core exercise.

"If we can prevent a person from having their first injury, we can provide a lifelong of health," said Jankuski.

The Sportsology exhibit will run through April, with several sponsors joining the fun to host 'Come Play' weekends. For information on those and other Sportsology Saturday's with Aurora Health Care and Marquette University, CLICK HERE.