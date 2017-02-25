Hundreds of Planned Parenthood supporters rally in downtown Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Planned Parenthood supporters rallied in downtown Milwaukee on Saturday, February 25th. Their message: Threats to defund will not come without a fight. They had a special message for House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Hundreds of supporters from across the area filled the ballroom at the Hilton Milwaukee Center. It was a chance to stand behind Planned Parenthood.

State and national leaders led the rally as well as Planned Parenthood National President, Cecile Richards. The group is upset about threats to strip federal funding from Planned Parenthood.

They say blocking funding would bar thousands from essential health care.

The head of Wisconsin's Planned Parenthood Tanya Atkinson says the organization and its supporters will fight back.

"We're going to continue to do everything we can to make sure people can still access their health care here at Planned Parenthood," said Atkinson.

Speaker Ryan's office responded saying:

"Our goal is making sure women get the kind of care they need and we believe that can best be achieved by putting money into community health centers, which provide similar services as Planned Parenthood but vastly outnumber them."

During Saturday's rally, guests encouraged the crowd to call Speaker Ryan's office. The rally followed a round-table discussion in Kenosha.