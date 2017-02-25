WATCH: Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke speaks at CPAC

2 taken to hospital following multiple vehicle crash near Capitol and Port Washington

Posted 2:25 pm, February 25, 2017, by , Updated at 02:37PM, February 25, 2017

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee officials are responding to a multiple vehicle crash that has occurred near Capitol Drive and Port Washington Road Saturday, February 25th.

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, the initial call indicated six cars were involved in the accident. A FOX6 News crew has seen three vehicles at the scene of the crash.

The fire department says two people have been transported to Froedtert Hospital with unknown injuries.

No other details have been released at this time.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates.

 

