TEXAS — In true cowboy fashion, House Speaker Paul Ryan posted a video of himself riding a horse with the Border Patrol in Texas on Saturday, February 25th.

Speaker Ryan’s tweet read, “The Border Patrol mustangs are great movers. And despite advances in technology, they are still crucial to getting the job done.”

Ryan was in Texas to learn more about border security and reaffirm Congress’ commitment to supporting border agents.