West Allis community hosts "A Day of Light" to honor brothers fatally shot during attempted robbery

WAUKESHA — A West Allis community comes together to honor two brothers shot and killed during and attempted robbery in February. A fundraiser was held at Center Court Sports Complex in Waukesha on Saturday, February 25th to raise money for funeral expenses of the teen boys.

“As tragedy struck two weeks ago, many members of my community decided that we wanted to do something to come together in some way,” said Debbie Gast, organized vigil.

Debbie Gast organized the Saturday vigil called “A Day of Light,” to honor 19-year-old CJ Edwards and 17-year-old Trajan Edwards. She was their neighbor.

“It really started out as a small neighborhood event; sort of a vigil and grew into a day of light,” said Gast.

On February 12th, police responded to their home near 89th and Grant. Authorities found shell casings on the floor as they entered along with blankets and a large amount of blood.

Police have arrested a 14-year-old who is charged as an adult with the crime. A 13-year-old accomplice has also been charged in children’s court.

Gast realized this horrific crime cut through the hearts of an entire community.

“A day of light really is a way for those in this community in West Allis, to come together not only to mourn and remember, but really share with each other how we are the light and the change that we want to see in the community,” said Gast.

By sharing positive messages, singing songs, and holding a candle in their memory — the young lives won’t be forgotten soon.

The event runs through 1:00 a.m., and the cost is $5. The money raised all goes towards the boys’ funeral expenses.