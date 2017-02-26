93-year-old Chicago woman wins $5,000/week for life from Publisher’s Clearing House

CHICAGO — The famed Publisher’s Clearing House “Prize Patrol” was in Chicago Friday, February 24th with some great news for a 93-year-old Hyde Park resident!

The patrol showed up at Ora Gayton’s door with flowers, balloons and the trademark over-sized check good for $5,000 a week for life.

The stunned Gayton called it a dream come true.

Given her advanced age, she was really happy to learn she will be able to designate a beneficiary who will get the checks for the rest of their life as well.

The $5,000 a week adds up to $260,000 a year.

For decades, Publisher’s Clearing House has used the sweepstakes to help sell magazine subscriptions.

Gayton said she’s not sure what she’ll do with all the money, but she said she’d put it to good use.

Since 1967, Publisher’s Clearing House has awarded a total of $315 million in prizes to millions of people.