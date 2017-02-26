Police: Officers shot at near 7th and Oklahoma, 1 returned fire, but suspect got away

Police on scene at 7th and Oklahoma

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police said Sunday, February 26th officers survived an encounter with an armed suspect who shot at them near 7th and Oklahoma.

Police said officers responded to a suspicious vehicle in the area around 6:30 p.m.

As officers arrived, they found a suspect who fired a handgun at them. An officer returned fire, but no one was struck.

The suspect returned to his vehicle and fled the scene.

The officers were not injured and investigation is ongoing.

