× Dispute leads to fight, beer bottle smashed over one man’s head

MOUNT PLEASANT — Two men were arrested early Sunday, February 26th after an altercation at a tavern in the Village of Mount Pleasant.

Officers were patrolling the neighborhood near Racine and Mead Streets around 1:30 a.m. due to the closing of several area taverns where there has been a high concentration of calls for service. In particular, officers were alerted to a fight inside of Los Cantaritos Restaurant/Tavern.

Officials say a 23-year-old Racine man apparently did not like that a 26-year-old Racine man was dancing with a female patron. The 23-year-old punched the 26-year-old in the head. The 26-year-old retaliated by breaking a beer bottle over the head of the 23-year-old.

The 23-year-old man suffered a cut to his head and was treated for his injuries. The 26-year-old was not hurt.

Both men were detained at the Racine County Jail on disorderly conduct charges.