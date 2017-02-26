× Dodge County: 1 dead, 1 injured after car leaves roadway, strikes utility pole

DODGE COUNTY — A 27-year-old Beaver Dam man died from injuries suffered in a wreck early Sunday, February 26th. Another 27-year-old Beaver Dam man in the vehicle was also hurt.

Officials with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office say the wreck happened just after 3:00 a.m. on County Highway D near Zimmerman Drive in theTownship of Beaver Dam.

The preliminary investigation shows the driver was headed westbound on County Highway D near the intersection with Zimmerman Drive. The vehicle traveled left of the centerline of the roadway and crossed over the eastbound lane of County Highway D. Officials say the vehicle gradually entered the snow-covered south side ditch, and began to rotate in a clockwise manner. The vehicle continued westbound in the snow-covered ditch before striking a utility pole.

Officials say both occupants of the vehicle exited the vehicle and ran approximately a half mile to the home of the driver on County Highway D. Both males received significant injuries as a result of the crash. Once at the home, one of the males became unresponsive and was later pronounced deceased. The other male was transported to Beaver Dam Community Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Assisting at the scene was: Dodge County Crash Investigation Team, Beaver Dam Fire Department and EMS and Dodge County Emergency Response Team.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Crash Investigation Team.