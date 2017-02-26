Executive leaders from WI sports teams take part in Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Posted 9:39 pm, February 26, 2017, by
Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

MILWAUKEE — Hundreds turned out for a Polar Plunge at the Milwaukee County Zoo on Sunday, February 26th, but this was no ordinary plunge team, and no ordinary cause.

Executive leaders from a number of professional sports teams in Wisconsin took the plunge in support of Special Olympics athletes.

Among others, the “Pro Sports Plunge Team” included Milwaukee Bucks President Peter Feigin and Milwaukee Admirals President Jon Greenberg.

Fans were able to support the effort by donating money, with donations providing everything from an athlete’s uniform to a vision checkup and prescription glasses.

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

“These athletes, they show the courage every day of the year that we’re showing today by diving in the water. So it’s just great to be out here and support the athletes, help raise money to help them service their needs every day of the year,” Paul Baniel, Green Bay Packers VP of finance said.

So far, teams across the state have raised more than $800,000 in support of the Special Olympics of Wisconsin.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Polar Plunge for Special Olympics or to make a donation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s