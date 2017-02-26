× Executive leaders from WI sports teams take part in Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

MILWAUKEE — Hundreds turned out for a Polar Plunge at the Milwaukee County Zoo on Sunday, February 26th, but this was no ordinary plunge team, and no ordinary cause.

Executive leaders from a number of professional sports teams in Wisconsin took the plunge in support of Special Olympics athletes.

Among others, the “Pro Sports Plunge Team” included Milwaukee Bucks President Peter Feigin and Milwaukee Admirals President Jon Greenberg.

Fans were able to support the effort by donating money, with donations providing everything from an athlete’s uniform to a vision checkup and prescription glasses.

“These athletes, they show the courage every day of the year that we’re showing today by diving in the water. So it’s just great to be out here and support the athletes, help raise money to help them service their needs every day of the year,” Paul Baniel, Green Bay Packers VP of finance said.

So far, teams across the state have raised more than $800,000 in support of the Special Olympics of Wisconsin.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Polar Plunge for Special Olympics or to make a donation.