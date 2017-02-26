“Game of Thrones” Neil Fingleton, among tallest men in the world, passes away at 36

Posted 2:42 pm, February 26, 2017, by
Neil Fingleton (PHOTO: TMZ)

Neil Fingleton (PHOTO: TMZ)

“Game of Thrones” star Neil Fingleton passed away over the weekend from heart failure, TMZ is reporting.

The 7’7″ actor died Saturday, February 25th in the UK.

According to TMZ, Fingleton was a basketball player both in college and professionally before becoming an actor.  He played in college for both University of North Carolina and Holy Cross.  He played professionally in Spain, China, Italy, Greece and England.

Fingleton played Mag the Mighty on the hit show.  He also appeared on “Dr. Who,” and in “X-Men: First Class” and “Avengers” Age of Ultron.”

The actor was among the 25 tallest men in the world, according to TMZ.

He was 36.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s