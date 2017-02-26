× “Game of Thrones” Neil Fingleton, among tallest men in the world, passes away at 36

“Game of Thrones” star Neil Fingleton passed away over the weekend from heart failure, TMZ is reporting.

The 7’7″ actor died Saturday, February 25th in the UK.

According to TMZ, Fingleton was a basketball player both in college and professionally before becoming an actor. He played in college for both University of North Carolina and Holy Cross. He played professionally in Spain, China, Italy, Greece and England.

Fingleton played Mag the Mighty on the hit show. He also appeared on “Dr. Who,” and in “X-Men: First Class” and “Avengers” Age of Ultron.”

The actor was among the 25 tallest men in the world, according to TMZ.

He was 36.