× Get behind the wheel of the newest models at the 2017 Greater Milwaukee Auto Show

MILWAUKEE — The 2017 Greater Milwaukee Auto Show opened this weekend, and it runs through next weekend at the Wisconsin Center near 4th and Wisconsin in downtown Milwaukee.

The show offers more than 400 of the newest cars, trucks and SUVs all in one place. It’s the perfect opportunity to check out the new models, and even test drive vehicles you might be interested in purchasing.

But that’s not all!

Visitors can also check out the a large collection of premier and high-end luxury vehicles right on the show floor via the duPont Registry LIVE — and check out a collection of classic convertibles via “Topless in Milwaukee,” and artistic vehicle wraps by local companies. And there’s even a Hot Rod Showcase — showing off a collection of the coolest hot rods Milwaukee has to offer.

Kids and adults alike have the opportunity to take in the auto show from above, with the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Zipline — or win some prizes while playing the Tricky Trails Golf Links, benefitting Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

Especially for the kids, the show features a test track where kids can test drive various electric powered vehicles on a mini roadway track.

FOX6’s Julie Collins was at the Greater Milwaukee Auto Show on Sunday morning, February 26th, checking out all it has to offer:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Greater Milwaukee Auto Show runs through Sunday, March 5th. Hours are as follows:

Saturdays 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Sundays 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Monday – Thursday 3:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Friday 1:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Admission prices are as follows:

Adults (13 & over) $12

Senior Citizens (Mon.–Thur. only, 62+) $9

Students (21 & under w/ID, Onsite Only) $8

Children (7–12)* $6

Children (6 & under) FREE

Family Day (12 & under)* FREE

* Family Days are Saturday, March 4th and Sunday, March 5th

All children 12 & under admitted FREE with paying adult

FREE Motor Trend Subscription

Sponsored by Automobile Dealers Association of Mega Milwaukee, Inc.

CLICK HERE for much more information about the Greater Milwaukee Auto Show.

CLICK HERE for specific information about test drives offered at the show.