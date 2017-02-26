Greater Milwaukee Auto Show offers something for the whole family: “Test drive over 40 different models”

MILWAUKEE — The 2017 Greater Milwaukee Auto Show kicked off on Saturday, February 25th, and it runs through Sunday, March 5th.

If you’re in the market for a new vehicle, or just love checking out the newest models, the Greater Milwaukee Auto Show is the place to be.

“It`s going to be an almost another record year, probably,” Jim Tolkan with the Automobile Dealers Association of Mega Milwaukee said.

The auto show includes the latest and greatest in vehicle technology — and so much more! The 2017 Greater Milwaukee Auto Show is the 100th!

“And the variety of cars over the last 100 years has changed immensely. No one ever heard of a compact crossover car or SUV or even a minivan in years past,” Tolkan said.

The show offers more than 400 of the newest cars, trucks and SUVs all in one place. It’s the perfect opportunity to check out the new models, and even test drive vehicles you might be interested in purchasing.

“That`s exactly the benefit. Instead of driving all over town to go to four or five different stores, you effectively can do it all in one place, and you can even test drive over 40 different models right at the Auto Show,” Tolkan said.

But that’s not all!

Visitors can also check out the a large collection of premier and high-end luxury vehicles right on the show floor via the duPont Registry LIVE — and check out a collection of classic convertibles via “Topless in Milwaukee,” and artistic vehicle wraps by local companies. And there’s even a Hot Rod Showcase — showing off a collection of the coolest hot rods Milwaukee has to offer.

Kids and adults alike have the opportunity to take in the auto show from above, with the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Zipline — or win some prizes while playing the Tricky Trails Golf Links, benefiting Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin — part of a five-year partnership between Feeding America and the Auto Dealers Association.

“Make a $3 donation, provide 15 meals, play mini golf and solve hunger all at the same time! The need is great. Unfortunately in the Badger state, there are over 70,000 individuals and families and children struggling with food insecurity,” Keith Michalski with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin said.

Especially for the kids, the show features a test track where kids can test drive various electric powered vehicles on a mini roadway track — so there’s something for the whole family!

The Greater Milwaukee Auto Show runs through Sunday, March 5th. Hours are as follows:

Saturdays 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Sundays 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Monday – Thursday 3:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Friday 1:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Admission prices are as follows:

Adults (13 & over) $12

Senior Citizens (Mon.–Thur. only, 62+) $9

Students (21 & under w/ID, Onsite Only) $8

Children (7–12)* $6

Children (6 & under) FREE

Family Day (12 & under)* FREE

* Family Days are Saturday, March 4th and Sunday, March 5th

All children 12 & under admitted FREE with paying adult

FREE Motor Trend Subscription

Sponsored by Automobile Dealers Association of Mega Milwaukee, Inc.

CLICK HERE for much more information about the Greater Milwaukee Auto Show.

CLICK HERE for specific information about test drives offered at the show.