× Joseph Wapner, judge on “The People’s Court” passes away at 97

LOS ANGELES — Joseph Wapner, the retired judge who literally changed television as the judge on “The People’s Court,” has died, TMZ is reporting.

According to TMZ, Wapner became an instant sensation when the show debuted in September of 1981. “The People’s Court” was the first TV reality show, and it opened the door to many more, including a slew of TV court shows.

He was opinionated, passionate and irascible as he heard thousands of cases during his 12-year run.

The show became a touchpoint for pop culture. It was parodied on “Saturday Night Live” and many other shows. Dustin Hoffman’s “3 minutes to Wapner” in “Rain Man” became an iconic expression, TMZ is reporting.

Before becoming a TV judge, Wapner served as an Los Angeles County Superior Court judge for 20 years, according to TMZ.

According to TMZ, Wapner was hospitalized last week with breathing problems and his condition worsened, to the point he was taken to his West Los Angeles home Friday, February 24th under hospice care.

He died Sunday morning, according to TMZ.

Judge Wapner was married to wife Mickey for 70 years. He had three kids.

Joseph Wapner was 97.