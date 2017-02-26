Joseph Wapner, judge on “The People’s Court” passes away at 97

Posted 1:59 pm, February 26, 2017, by , Updated at 02:01PM, February 26, 2017
wapner

LOS ANGELES — Joseph Wapner, the retired judge who literally changed television as the judge on “The People’s Court,” has died, TMZ is reporting.

According to TMZ, Wapner became an instant sensation when the show debuted in September of 1981. “The People’s Court” was the first TV reality show, and it opened the door to many more, including a slew of TV court shows.

He was opinionated, passionate and irascible as he heard thousands of cases during his 12-year run.

The show became a touchpoint for pop culture.  It was parodied on “Saturday Night Live” and many other shows.  Dustin Hoffman’s “3 minutes to Wapner” in “Rain Man” became an iconic expression, TMZ is reporting.

Before becoming a TV judge, Wapner served as an Los Angeles County Superior Court judge for 20 years, according to TMZ.

According to TMZ, Wapner was hospitalized last week with breathing problems and his condition worsened, to the point he was taken to his West Los Angeles home Friday, February 24th under hospice care.

He died Sunday morning, according to TMZ.

Judge Wapner was married to wife Mickey for 70 years.  He had three kids.

Joseph Wapner was 97.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s