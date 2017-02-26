Last open call held for Kids From Wisconsin troupe: “Nothing really compares to it”

MILWAUKEE — Young performers showed off their skills during the last open call — seeking to join the popular “Kids From Wisconsin.”

On Sunday, February 26th, the last of the auditions was held at the Marcus Center near Water and State in downtown Milwaukee.

“Nothing really compares to it. I like that level of rigor as well as performing every day. A little nervous. Very exciting. I really want to do it again,” Emma Borkowski said.

From singing to dancing to playing musical instruments, kids between the ages of 15 and 20 showcased their talents.

“I’ve been practicing non-stop on it and working on scales and my range so I can hit the high notes,” Bridget Bullard said.

They were all seeking a spot with Kids From Wisconsin — the famed traveling show.

“We take 20 singers/dancers — 10 boys and 10 girls, a 13-piece band — we take them through the summer. They go through an intense training camp and then we take the show on the road and bring it to different parts of the state that probably don`t get professional theater or they don’t have arts programs. It’s bringing stuff back to the community,” Michael Sander with Kids From Wisconsin said.

The group gives back, and those who earn a spot with Kids From Wisconsin learn what it takes to be successful in the entertainment industry and in life.

“You are learning how to perform and work well with others, learning how to have leadership skills,” Sander said.

Through this group, big dreams are nurtured.

“Maybe Broadway one day,” Bridget Bullard said.

A 17-day training camp kicks off the summer, which will include more than 60 performances in more than 30 cities.

“The audition experience was just amazing, and meeting other people who also like to sing as much as I do — just really fun and inspiring,” Bullard said.

Judges will whittle the number of performers down to 33 troupe members and make final decisions within the next two weeks.