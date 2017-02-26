Milwaukee Rufus King Sophomore one of the Generals leaders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Sydnee Roby is just a sophomore but already a leader for the Rufus King girl's basketball team. Sydnee says she didn't want to be a basketball player at first, she first played tennis. But when she started playing basketball, she says it was meant to be. She has goals and dreams of someday playing in the Olympics and the WNBA. Sydnee says people call her Shaq, because she is tall, and also because she is a goof ball like him. In college she would probably like to major in psychology or sociology.

Sydnee Roby

Sophomore

Rufus King HS Milwaukee

Basketball