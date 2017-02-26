× Nextdoor.com: Caramel DeLites/Samoas the most popular Girl Scout cookies in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — It’s that time again — Girl Scout Cookie season! Girl Scouts, during the weekend of February 24th through 26th celebrated National Girl Scout Cookie weekend, and in honor, Nextdoor.com ranked the most popular cookies in Milwaukee.

According to Nextdoor.com, Milwaukee’s favorite cookies are as follows:

Caramel DeLites/Samoas® Thin Mints® Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs® Shortbread/Trefoils® Do-si-dos/Peanut Butter Sandwich®

Nextdoor.com is a free, private social network used by more than 125,000 neighborhoods.

Nextdoor officials surveyed neighbors in 89 cities, including Milwaukee from January 24th through 27th and received more than 6,500 responses.