Police: Delivery driver accused of stealing more than $30K worth of packages; evidence found at his home

ALHAMBRA, California — A delivery driver is accused of stealing more than $30,000 worth of packages.

Detectives began an investigation in late January after a rash of package thefts involving online orders from companies such as Best Buy, Sephora, UGG and Nordstrom, the Alhambra Police Department said in a news release.

Investigators soon learned that they “were not random acts, but in fact thefts perpetrated by one individual,” and occurred over a period of about two years, the release stated.

An investigation, along with an anonymous tip, helped lead detectives to identify a delivery driver as the suspect in the case.

On Tuesday, February 21st, police served a search warrant at the suspect’s home in East Los Angeles. During the search, they uncovered more than 70 pieces of evidence and merchandise believed to be related to the undelivered packages, according to the release.

Some of the items remained in their original packaging. Other items were found in the home being used by the suspect and his family, police said.

The merchandise included iPhones, laptop computers, digital tablets, three brand new large screen TVs, women’s shoes and accessories, and children’s toys, the release stated. In total, the recovered items had a value of more than $30,000.

Shipping boxes and labels for the intended buyers — all Alhambra, California residents — were found at the home, according to police.

The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Eden Sergio Ortega, was arrested on suspicion of grand theft and booked at the Alhambra Police Station, the release said.

He bonded out and is scheduled to appear in court on March 22nd.

Police did not identify Ortega’s employer.