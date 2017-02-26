“They took my baby; why?!” 8-year-old shot, killed after crash that resulted in gunfire

HOUSTON, Texas — A Houston woman says her eight-year-old daughter was shot to death following a traffic accident that resulted in gunfire.

Investigators say the girl and her mother were going east on a Houston roadway around 2:00 a.m. Saturday, February 25th when their Honda Accord hit a Pontiac that was speeding southbound along with a third car.

“The light was green, and as soon as I got to the light it turned yellow. I couldn’t stop,” Thomas said.

Latoyia Thomas told KPRC-TV the Pontiac’s driver abandoned the wreck and got into the third car, a dark, four-door sedan. And she said that before the sedan drove away, a woman in the vehicle fired at her and her daughter.

“I saw the girl let the window down and point the gun out the window, and she just started shooting,” Thomas said.

De’Marre Adkins, who was sitting in the back seat of the Honda, was hit and killed by the shots fired. She died at a hospital.

“She was a good girl, honor roll student, full of life. They took my baby away from me. Why? She didn’t deserve this. She didn’t. She was only eight,” Thomas told KPRC.

Police said they are searching for the dark four-door sedan and the driver of the Pontiac.

“Whoever you are, lady, justice will be served. They will get you,” Thomas told KPRC.

A GoFundMe.com account has been established in De’Marre Adkins’ honor.