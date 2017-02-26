× UWM drops to No. 10 seed in the Horizon League tourney after loss to Oakland

MILWAUKEE — Sherron Dorsey-Walker sank a career-high eight three-pointers for a career best 28 points and Oakland clinched the Horizon League regular season championship with an 86-75 win over UW-Milwaukee in the season finale on Sunday, February 26th.

The Golden Grizzlies (24-7, 14-4) ended in a tie with Valparaiso, but earned the conference crown and the No. 1 seed in the upcoming tournament by virtue of their 2-0 record against the Crusaders.

Martez Walker finished with 21 points, including four 3-pointers, and added seven rebounds for Oakland, which shot 51.8 percent and hit 13 3-pointers.

Brock Stull led Milwaukee with 21 points, seven assists, and six rebounds. Cody Wichmann added 13 points and Cameron Harvey chipped in 12.

The loss drops Milwaueke (8-23, 4-14) to the No. 10 seed in the Horizon League tourney.

After playing to a 39-39 stand still in the first half, Oakland pulled away in the second. A layup by Xavier Hill-Mais gave the Golden Grizzlies a 59-49 lead, and they cruised the rest of the way.