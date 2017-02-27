A slice of New Orleans in Milwaukee: Celebrate Mardi Gras at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

Posted 9:21 am, February 27, 2017

MILWAUKEE -- Mardi Gras may be Tuesday, but the party has already started Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. Carl spent the morning enjoying a little slice of New Orleans in Milwaukee.

