Accused of abandoning passenger, driving drunk, man accused in fatal hit-and-run shouldn’t have been driving

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — 27-year-old Corkey Mayer of East Troy has been criminally charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened Thursday, February 23rd near 98th and Greenfield in West Allis. Thomas Jorgenson was killed in the crash.

The crash happened around 1:15 a.m. Two others were hurt, including the accused.

Mayer now faces one count of hit-and-run resulting in death, one count of hit-and-run causing great bodily harm, one count of operating a motor vehicle while revoked, causing the death of another and one count of operating a motor vehicle while revoked, causing great bodily harm to another.

According to a criminal complaint, when police were dispatched to the scene, they found an SUV on the grass median that separates the eastbound and westbound lanes of Greenfield Avenue. A 23-year-old woman was found lying on the ground next to the SUV. She was “screaming in pain,” and said “Corkey was driving.”

A Chevy Caprice was found at the scene with extensive damage. It was up against the north curb of the westbound lane of Greenfield Avenue. The complaint notes that the vehicle was struck with such force it was “in the shape of a crescent.” Jorgenson was found behind the wheel of the Chevy. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Several witnesses advised that the driver of the SUV fled the scene after the crash. Witnesses provided a physical description of the suspect and said his face was “covered in blood.”

Officers found Corkey Mayer trying to open the door to a detached garage in the area, after tracking him through backyards. He was arrested and taken to Froedtert Hospital.

The complaint says officers noticed an odor of alcoholic beverages coming from Mayer, and noticed he was exhibiting signs of impairment, including red and glassy eyes, slurred speech and poor balance. The complaint says Mayer fought with paramedics and police in the ambulance as he was transported to the hospital, and a Taser had to be used on him “several times.”

The medical examiner’s report noted there were open containers of alcohol found in the vehicle Mayer was driving.

At the hospital, a laceration to his lip resulted in 20 stitches. A sample of his blood was taken at the hospital as well.

Meanwhile, the medical examiner performed an autopsy on Jorgenson. It was determined he died as a result of multiple blunt force injuries caused by the crash.

The 23-year-old woman found hurt at the scene was treated at the hospital for two fractured femurs and a broken ankle. She had to have surgery to save her legs, and she also had some of her teeth knocked out during the crash.

The complaint says an investigation revealed prior to the crash, the SUV allegedly driven by Mayer was headed westbound on Greenfield Avenue in the lane closest to the median, and the Chevy driven by Jorgenson was headed eastbound on Greenfield Avenue. Jorgenson’s vehicle had pulled into the center of the intersection, apparently attempting to turn left onto 98th Street.

Based upon the violence of the impact, investigators suspected speed was a factor in this crash.

The complaint notes that Mayer’s driving privileges were revoked on January 12th for using a vehicle in the commission of a felony. He was convicted for operating after revocation in June and July of 2016.