‘Biggest Loser’ trainer, host suffers heart attack

Posted 11:47 am, February 27, 2017, by , Updated at 12:00PM, February 27, 2017
bob2

NEW YORK– Bob Harper, the longtime trainer on the weight loss show “The Biggest Loser,” has suffered a heart attack.

Harper told TMZ he was working out at a gym in New York City when he collapsed two weeks ago. Another gym patron, who is a doctor, administrated CPR to save his life.

According to TMZ, the 51-year-old was unconscious for two days and stayed in the hospital for more than a week. Harper said genetics played a huge role in his cardiac event. His mother passed away from a heart attack.

Harper has appeared on “The Biggest Loser” as a personal trainer since the show began in 2004. In 2015, he took over as host for Alison Sweeney.

