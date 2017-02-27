Car, gun recovered in shooting incident at 7th and Oklahoma; suspect remains on the run

Posted 10:14 am, February 27, 2017, by , Updated at 10:25AM, February 27, 2017
Milwaukee police officers shot at near 7th and Oklahoma

Milwaukee police officers shot at near 7th and Oklahoma

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking the primary shooting suspect in an incident that happened at 7th and Oklahoma on Sunday evening, February 26th.

Police said officers responded to a suspicious vehicle in the area around 6:30 p.m. As officers arrived, they found a suspect who fired a handgun at them. An officer returned fire, but no one was struck.

The vehicle in which the suspect fled was previously reported stolen and has been recovered as has the suspect’s gun.

Officers have arrested a 25-year-old man who is a person of interest in the incident.

Police on scene at 7th and Oklahoma

Police on scene at 7th and Oklahoma

